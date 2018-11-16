Premiere: Ishani - 'Stormy Emotions'

Ishani was brought up in Bangalore, a sprawling metropolis in India.

Later studying in Singapore, she finally travelled to London, seeking out new challenges at every stop.

Building her own voice, Ishani used her studies - she has a perpetual interest in music technology - to supplement her own writing.

New single 'Stormy Emotions' brings all these elements together, a scorching track that fuses industrial sounds with avant pop leanings.

A song about emerging from one phase of your life to embrace another, 'Stormy Emotions' is about moving past pain in order to seek out happiness.

Ishani explains: "This song is about the death of a relationship and the overwhelming pain that can come with that. It is also however about moving into a new phase of life, from the darkness to light."

Tune in now.

