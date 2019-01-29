Premiere: Inwards - 'Dart'

Small Pond producer Inwards has shared new wonky electronic workout 'Dart'.

The electronic musicians is currently prepping his 'Feelings Of Unreality' EP, and trails it with a new two-part single.

Clash aired a full live video from Inwards last year, so we're pleased to step in and fully reveal new single 'Dart'.

A highlight of the incoming EP, it finds the producer - real name Kristian Shelley - indulging his more melancholic side.

Digital specks whizz past, with his trademark energy reined in, with this friction providing something unsettling.

“The song is like fighting an unpleasant experience. Like the elephant is trying to run away but it can feel the dart kicking in”, Shelley elaborates. “It gives me that solid melancholic rave feeling that I love. My friend Sam Organ described it as 'Sad Rave', which I thought was spot-on!”

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://smallpond.bandcamp.com/album/feelings-of-unreality-ep" href="http://smallpond.bandcamp.com/album/feelings-of-unreality-ep">Feelings Of Unreality EP by Inwards</a>

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.