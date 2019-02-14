Premiere: Insomniac Bears - 'Passing Trains'

Insomniac Bears have deep roots in the Norwegian music scene.

The group contain a former member of much-loved outfit Team Me, but this is very much a new project with a fresh outlook.

New single 'Passing Trains' exemplifies this approach, with Insomniac Bears gently moving into fresh pastures.

The track retains a certain mystery, with its dappled melodies moving between opaque pop and lush psychedelia.

Lyrically the song muses on loneliness, but does so in a wonderfully beautiful way.

The band describe the single's inspiration is being “about learning how to find your place and carve out a space of security in a world that offers only perpetual instability. The lyrics alongside the music create a distinct atmosphere of loneliness and maps the negative flipside of achieving independence.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.