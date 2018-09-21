Premiere: Inge van Calkar - 'River'

Inge van Calkar was initially drawn to acoustic sounds, with folk-hewn songwriting adorning her 2014 debut.

Since then, though, she has progressed rapidly, shedding her skin and embracing a number of different influences.

Entering digital climes, her left-field pop vision retains the opaque colours of her debut but presents them in a startlingly different way.

New song 'River' is an example of this, with her DIY creativity being allied to startlingly potent sonic approach.

We've got first play of the video, with Inge telling us...

“‘'River’ is a song about following your dreams. For the video, it was a self-made clip where I mostly used Instagram effects and filters to achieve a feeling that would work nicely with the sound and emotion of the song.”

Tune in now.

