Premiere: Indigo Velvet - 'Nineteen'

Indigo Velvet have been through a lot together.

The Scottish four-piece have stormed across the country, playing shows after shows, continuously seeking out fresh challenges.

Recently capping a remarkable year by playing Glasgow's enormous SSE Hydro venue, the group want to breakout in 2019.

Sealing off a remarkable 12 months, Indigo Velvet are able to share new single 'Nineteen' and it's emblematic of their easy-going creativity.

Seemingly written in one short burst, it's a snappy indie blaster with some pop appeal. Darren Barclay explains:

"'Nineteen' is one of those songs where everything naturally fell into place. Lyrically, it’s pretty much about having a crush (so to speak) on someone you probably shouldn’t, who probably isn’t the one for you. It’s kind of a reflection on myself, looking back when I was a 19-year-old lad going out all the time and having a good time, it’s fun, it’s upbeat, the kind of vibe we’re going for. We’re really proud to share 'Nineteen' - it’s a glimpse of what’s to come in 2019."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.