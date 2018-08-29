Premiere: IDA KUDO - 'Ghost'

IDA KUDO's is linked to both Japan and Denmark, but really she's building her own world.

An artist with a deeply original stance, her bold digital pop has a theatrical bent, akin to Kate Bush re-born in Nordic climes.

New single 'Ghost' comes as IDA KUDO closes a hectic summer, playing a string of vital showcase events.

There's a real sense of confidence in her music, too, the vivid lyrical touch enmeshed with that almost Brutalist production.

All sharp edges and savage turns but given a chrome finish, 'Ghost' feels like pop's future, a daring foray into fresh ground.

Tune in now.

