Premiere: Ian Daniel Kehoe - 'Secret Republic'

Ian Daniel Kehoe might well be familiar to you.

Primarily a drummer, his work with Julia Jacklin has seen the musician traverse the globe, perpetually looking for a new challenge.

It seems as though he's found one. Taking centre stage, Ian Daniel Kehoe's warm, softly sung synth pop makes for something rather beguiling.

New single 'Secret Republic' is a subtle, subversive return, with the slow building structure rising and rising, before he looks to the sky and sings: “I’m finally free...”

Beautifully pieced together, it's a fine, nuanced document from the songwriter, who has also shot a neat video for the release.

We've got first play - tune in below.

