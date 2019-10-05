Premiere: I Am Senti - 'Virgin Mojito' (remix)

I Am Senti isn’t afraid to experiment.

The South London EDM artist has remixed her own track, putting a deep house spin on her trademark sound.

Senti’s new take on her ‘Virgin Mojito’ sees the original playfully flirty EDM cut spun into something new - her deeply warm, soulful vocals paired with a bubbling bassline, extra electronics and infectious percussion.

It’s a dance floor-ready deep house reimagining that she produced herself, working with The Dairy Studios (whose output included music from the likes of Jess Glynne, Faithless and Halsey) for the mix and master engineering.

“I released this official remix as I knew it would be a good song for all the clubs and I have friends who DJ in Ibiza who gave me the inspiration for a remix,” I Am Senti says, on the driving force behind the new version of her song.

“I worked with my producer to change the tone of my voice and vocals to fit the deep house scene and it sounded amazing in the studio we just knew we had to release it.”

The artist cites a wide range of of music and artists as being her inspiration, drawing on everything from Madonna and Michael Jackson, to James Arthur and Billie Eilish - for contemporary sounds - and references the likes of Maya Jane Coles, Oliver Heldens and Camelphat in this latest cut.

With three more singles due to drop this year, a collaboration in the pipeline and work beginning on her new album, I Am Senti has a busy 2020 lined up. For now, check out ‘Virgin Mojito’ (remix) below, due for general release on 20th March via AST Recordings.

- - -

