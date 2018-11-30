Premiere: HUSSY - 'Forever'

London dream pop individualist HUSSY has shared her new single 'Forever' - tune in now.

The multi-instrumentalist works entirely on her own, writing, performing, and producing her noisy blasts of guitar music.

Matching dreamy elements against patches of distortion, HUSSY uses her music as a means to channel her emotions, and to enter a different world.

New single 'Forever' was partly inspired by lucid dreaming, and it blasts her music into a parallel world.

She comments: "'Forever', talks about my tendency to delve into escapism. I went through an intense period of lucid dreaming where I would meet people through these dreams; people I had met briefly or had admired, been interested with or even not met at all. I would become friends with these people very intensely and feel like I’d get to know them super well, better than in real life. Then when I would encounter them in real life there was a sense of loss, like something that could/ could’ve been."

"I guess it harps at longing for connections. People interest me and the romanticism of longing for friendship."

'Forever' is a vital return, and it's online now - tune in below. Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Poppy Marriott

