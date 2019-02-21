Premiere: Hooked Like Helen Channel Explicit Hope In 'No Turning Back'

Way out in the woods of Ohio, that's where you'll find Hooked Like Helen.

Working from their home studio in the small city of Milan, 40 miles west of Cleveland, Nikki and Jon Stipp are conjuring a potent sonic brew.

Recently invited to sculpt something new for a film, the pair responded with a flurry of ideas, each taking them in a fresh direction.

New single 'No Turning Back' emerged from this. Channelling explicit hope, it's a soaring, vastly uplifting piece of bouncy, addictive alt-pop and we have the premiere.

Speaking of the track, Hooked Like Helen said:

“We were approached by Michael Damian (director of High Strung: Free Dance) to write a song for his film's trailer. We were very inspired by the story of the movie, and its themes of artistic passion, ambition and hope. As a band in this exciting stage of our career, we felt instantly connected with the characters and sentiments of the film; the tune came together over a weekend!”

Tune in now.

