Premiere: Hilma Nikolaisen - 'Light Shines'

Hilma Nikolaisen is perhaps best known for her involvement with her brother Emil's band Serena Maneesh.

Contributing enormously to the group's creative outlook, they won enormous acclaim in their native Norway.

Deciding to focus on solo materials, debut album 'Puzzler' arrives in 2016 and it was a curiously creative delight.

New album 'Mjusic' arrives on November 30th, following sessions in Oslo’s Taakeheimen, Malabar, Jakob Church and Blitz.

We're able to share new cut 'Light Shines' and it's a bluesy salute to The Light, reaching outwards towards sublime inspiration.

A family affair - brother Ivar and sister Anna sing, and brother Emil joins in on drums - Hilma steers the recording, handling production herself.

A taut return that promises much from the upcoming LP, you can check out 'Light Shines' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.