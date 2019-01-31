Premiere: Hermitude - 'Stupid World' ft. Bibi Bourelly (Machinedrum Remix)

Australian production duo Hermitude have emerged from the studio, clutching some dazzling new projects.

Matching their own digital enhancements to a series of guests, the pairing are set to dominate 2019.

Superb new single 'Stupid World' is a neon-tinted return, pitting their own future-facing production against vocals from Bibi Bourelly.

Out now, it's become a sensation in their native Australia, and has branched out across a full remix package.

The final remix comes from American producer Machinedrum, whose frenetic, deeply rhythmic take pushes the track in a fresh direction.

Very much in keeping with his own work, Machinedrum's percussive approach leans towards breaks, while providing a rupture into a fresh dimension.

A dazzling combination, you can check it out now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.