Premiere: Hash Redactor - 'Good Sense'

Memphis is rightly regarded as one of America's main music hubs, responsible for all manner of blues greats.

But right now the city has a fertile punk leaning guitar underground, a place where new ideas seem to be not only accepted but demanded.

Hash Redactor emerge from this nexus of DIY communities, with the four-piece sharing members of Nots and Ex-Cult from Memphis.

The band's first demo tape was highly regarded, and duly inspired Hash Redactor then went into the studio to focus on a full album.

The release is incoming on Upset The Rhythm (in the UK at least) and the good people at that imprint have handed Clash a neat preview.

'Good Sense' is a taut guitar ripper, a visceral piece of indie rock that is done and dusted in under three minutes.

Tune in now.

Hash Redactor's new album will be released on April 26th - pre-order LINK.

Photo Credit: Adele C Winn

