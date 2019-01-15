Premiere: Harleighblu x Bluestaeb - 'Cake'

Harleighblu is always searching for fresh ideas, fresh musicians to work with.

The Nottingham native wants to cast her net wide, expanding the neo-soul and R&B template until it shatters into a million pieces.

Berlin producer Bluestaeb caught her ear in 2018, and the two began exchanging messages, swapping influences, and snippets of new ideas.

New single 'Cake' is the result of this partnership, her gorgeous, soulful vocals linking with those trippy electronics.

She explains: "'Cake' is the first track Blue (Bluestaeb) and I ever made together. It’s about going for what you want in life… Having your cake and eating it."

The lyric references London, and despite Harleighblu holding true to her Nottingham roots she has a deep and abiding fondness for the capital.

She says: "London has always been a very special city to me, musically and in my personal life. Whenever I go to London, I feel inspired and I’ve met some of the most creative people in my life in that city."

