Premiere: Hanne Leland - 'Underdogs'

Euphoric, driving pop production powers ‘Underdogs’, the latest track from Hanne Leland.

Out on 2nd November, it’s the next in a string of Scandi pop gems from the Norwegian born singer-songwriter.

Never one to shy away from being open and honest in her music, Leland’s releases are all autobiographical and ‘Underdogs’ is no exception.

The electro-pop anthem is a song that speaks to everyone that’s ever felt like an outsider. Here, Leland is fearlessly sweeping aside all the “cool kids’” who’ve ever given her and her friends the “side-eye”…and encourages the rest of us to do the same.

"I write most of my songs on the piano, and ‘Underdogs’ actually started out as a piano ballad,” she says.

“I brought it to the studio, worked on the song with my collaborators, and it ended up sounding really feisty. It's got a real punch to it, and the lyrics are really close to my heart. I wrote the song about being underestimated and how that makes me feel like an outsider.

“I do feel like an alien on earth a lot of the time, and I believe it's a feeling a lot of people can relate to. I hope the song can make other underdogs out there feel like they belong, and that there's many of us."

Tune in now - and don’t let the cool kids drag you down.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine