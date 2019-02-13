Premiere: Half Japanese - 'Forever In My Heart'

Half Japanese special in odes to the outsiders.

Jad Fair's songwriting shouts out those on the fringes, those left behind in the shadows, adding a kind of doomed romanticism to their tale.

New album 'Invincible' arrives on February 22nd, another dose of left field indie rock with a sharply defined pop edge.

The band's catalogue bulges at the seams with treasures, but there's something about 'Invincible' that really seems to connect.

Take new cut 'Forever In My Heart'. Arriving auspiciously on the eve of St Valentine's Day, it's an outsider love song, delivered with some sharp-edged lyrical bite.

The video is a cool animated clip, one that builds a stark but beautiful language that compliments Jad Fair's own songwriting.

Tune in now.

