HĒIR is an artist bridging many worlds.

Born in Russia but raised in Italy, she grew up surrounded by music, touring the world – her parents played piano, flute, guitar, mandolin and drums for different orchestras – but made her first career moves in fashion, making an impact with her statuesque look and modelling for national campaigns.

Now she’s returned to the industry she was raised in, and has just released her debut EP, 'Daddy Issues'.

“'Daddy Issues' is basically a gallery of thoughts,” HĒIR explains of her new project. “When I started writing I realised I am who I am because of my daddy issues especially when it comes to men. My dad and my mom split when I was a kid, I was moved around many countries because of their split and never really knew where I belonged. I guess I just kind of grew up with a crazy desire of wanting to be independent, especially from a male figure.

“I always wanted to wear the pants and make the decisions. I think part of my ambition comes from a sense of emptiness and lack of satisfaction in a father figure. But I also wanted 'Daddy Issues' to be an awareness, something positive, that makes you more of a woman, instead of the great cliché of being needy. It’s more of a, ‘Yeah I got ‘em and I’m so fine with it. But I’VE GOT THE RIGHT TO SAY IT, you don’t.’”

‘Get Down Dance’ the latest release from the project, a nocturnal electro-pop tune built on fresh, contemporary production and enriched with HĒIR's seductive, hypnotic vocals.

