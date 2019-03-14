Premiere: Group Listening - 'Julie With' (Ed Dowie Remix)

Last year's Group Listening full length ‘Clarinet & Piano: Selected Works, Vol. 1’ was a wonderfully simple project.

As the title suggested, it found a minimalist framework - Stephen Black on Clarinet and Paul Jones on Piano - re-working a number of pieces that skirted around ambient climes.

A remix companion to ‘Clarinet & Piano: Selected Works, Vol. 1’ arrives on May 3rd through PRAH Recordings, and it spins these arrangements in a new way.

Take 'Julie With'. Initially by Brian Eno, Group Listening's wonderfully sparse arrangement found renewed light within Eno's surrealistic composition.

Paul Jones on the original track: “The lyrics suggest escapism, and there’s a very soulful aspect to it all. For me it’s full of this sort of feeling of a deep yearning, neither sad nor happy.”

Ed Dowie steps in to remix the song, and it's pitched somewhere between Brian Eno's off piste original and the wonderfully earnest piano and woodwind rendition that Group Listening devised.

Adding plenty of fresh elements to the bargain, it's a beautifully relaxing piece of music.

