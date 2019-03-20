Premiere: God On My Right - 'Dark' ft. Darcey Rose

God On My Right are pursuing a singular aesthetic.

The duo's neo-industrial electronics are fixated on a left field pop vision, with their debut EP 'Swallow' showcasing this perfectly.

Working with deltasonic, the project's cinematic visions permeate the sequel, with their second EP dropping on March 29th.

Lead cut 'Dark' is online now, and it features God On My Right entering fresh territory.

Twilight electronics with a distorted feel, the vocal betrays a haunted atmosphere that permeates the track as a whole.

Paul Johnson directs the visuals, using a loose concept that focusses on aesthetic over narrative.

There's a dream like passage to the clip, building to platform an emotionally hollow experience, tying into the track itself.

Starring Darcey Rose, you can check it out now.

