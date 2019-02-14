Premiere: Glasgow DIY Stalwart Romeo Taylor Shares New Video

One of the most maverick, cherished and original personalities on the Glasgow DIY music scene, Romeo Taylor – the off-the-wall electro-pop solo alter-ego of Taylor Stewart, whose energetic performances as drummer with acts such as Rapid Tan, Savage Mansion and Herbert Powell – has made some low-fi but high-octane visuals for his latest single, out on Lost Map Records.

Today we’re able to share the new video for ‘The Kingdom of Scotland’ for the first time.

It's a mind-melting, body-quaking happy hardcore ode and love-letter to the land of chips, Buckfast and lower-than-average life expectancy. Traditionally the closing song in Taylor’s bizarre, hilarious and unforgettable live sets – with a stage presence somewhere between pumped-up personal trainer and sloshed bingo caller – it’s an instant oddball classic.

Taylor plays a headline show at the Hug and Pint in Glasgow tonight, and you can sign up to get the postcard single here . It will stream online from 5th July.

Check out the new visuals now.

- - -

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.