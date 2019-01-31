Premiere: Giungla - 'In My Head'

Giungla is a singular force, an individual energy.

An Italian born artist, Ema Drei - to use her given name - surrounds herself with an array of samplers, guitars, keyboards, and drum machines, conjuring primal, provocative pop noises.

Set to enjoy a breakout 2019, Giungla launches into the year with her pensive, concise new single 'In My Head' and it airs first on Clash.

A liberating indie pop anthem with digital-scorched production, it's a concise 3.31 belter that packs a furious punch.

"Why don't we change the rules?" asks Ema. "Finding the words to say something can be liberating, but it can also be very difficult at times. So this song is dedicated to all those seemingly insignificant moments that ultimately can be more meaningful and powerful than words when it comes to discovering who you are and just accepting yourself."

“I wrote the middle eight to this song while I was in London working in the studio,” Ema continues. “I was sat on the tube and the guy opposite me had his headphones on, lost in his music. At some point I noticed him holding his breath and then start to breathe loudly.We smiled at each other ‘cause he could tell I had noticed and related to it.”

She adds: “The same thing often happens to me, and I really liked this image of listening to a song very loudly, being lost in my own world and maybe feeling fearless or just relieved. Then just for a second becoming conscious of my own breathing, it feels like you're knowing and accepting yourself; it’s funny but it really makes you feel alive.”

Tune in now.

