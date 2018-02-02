Premiere: Giant Party - 'Red Button'

It's already been quite the year for Giant Party.

The band sold out London's Sebright Arms, while their Great Escape slot saw fans queuing round the block to catch a glimpse of them.

Working on a new EP, the group went into the studio determined to be bolder, more vivid than before.

Due shortly, the EP might just achieve that, certainly as evidenced by new song 'Red Button'.

Biting post-punk, the song bubbles along with a rhythmic tick, the taut anxiety of the songwriting manifested by the arid production.

A 'live' sounding take, 'Red Button' is Giant Party at their most incisive. Tune in now.

Catch Giant Party at the following shows:

October

13 Middlesbrough Twisterella Festival

18 Cardiff SWN Festival (Supporting Dream Wife)

21 Brighton Komedia Studio

23 Leeds Oporto

24 London The Lexington

25 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

26 Glasgow Broadcast

