Premiere: Gentleman's Dub Club - 'Light The Fuse'

There's a vein of thought in this country that reggae works best in summer, blasting out across festival fields during the hot months.

Nothing could be further from the truth, though; after all, Jamaica has a winter too, it's just not as cold as the UK.

Gentleman's Dub Club are a 365 force in reggae, with their soulful system shakers gaining a global audience.

New single 'Light The Fuse' starts the year off right, with their revolutionary skank spiralling out into outer dimensions of bass exploration.

From the shuddering horn lines to those clipped percussive flourishes there's a huge amount of subtlety going on, while the overall message of unity certainly isn't seasonal.

The latest offering from incoming album 'Lost In The Space' this is the perfect way to ease yourself into the New Year.

Tune in now.

