Premiere: Garden City Movement - 'Miss You (Under Shimokita Sky)' Lava Dome Remix

Garden City Movement are key components in Tel-Aviv's astonishing fertile beats scene, with their open-minded creativity giving them an international reputation.

They're always open to collaborations, and to having their music twisted in fresh directions, and this challenging dynamic has added all kinds of potent elements to their work.

2019 brings lush new single 'Miss You (Under Shimokita Sky)', a track blessed that the kind of nocturnal heat only summer can provide.

Out now on Late Night Stories, it's been given the remix treatment by hip-hop producer Lava Dome.

A fragmented, at times forelorn remix, it's emotional touch is connected to its piercing ability to fuse textures sound to intricate rhythms.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.