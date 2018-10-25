Premiere: G4RR3TT - 'Wasting Time'

London producer and singer-songwriter G4RR3TT emerges with a striking debut release 'Wasting Time'.

Earning his stripes playing guitar and singing in bands before working with and developing other rising stars including Mali-Koa and ZieZie, he went on to play guitar and write on Zayn Malik’s hit single 'Pillowtalk'.

Also working with heavyweights Snoop Dogg, Plan B and Liam Payne, G4RR3TT is now releasing his own solo material.

The track’s languid, guitar and synth-flecked instrumental creates a sublimely washed-out backdrop for G4RR3TT’s warm vocal performance, peppered with his own brand of blunt lyricism.

His ability immediately comes across, and G4RR3TT’s experiences with established stars shines through on own material.

With this kind of polished debut, get ready to hear a lot more from this emerging talent throughout the end of the year and into 2019.

Tune into his first track now.

