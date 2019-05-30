Premiere: FREE ZUMA - 'Be So Cruel'

When bands head out on the road, they sometimes cross paths with like minds, with other souls treating the same path.

Dave Kuehl and Nacey began to recognise each other from soundchecks and load ins, before finally chatting one fateful eve in New York.

The night Obama won his second term, the euphoric atmosphere bonded the two, agreeing to start something new together.

FREE ZUMA is the result. Matching Singer/surfer Dave Kuehl and producer Nacey, they channel the arch lo-fi cool of Ariel Pink but add the lush vibes of Rex Orange County.

New album 'Highs And Lows' follows in Autumn, with FREE ZUMA now ready to share their brand new single 'Be So Cruel'.

A song about heartbreak and redemption, it could only be crafted by two people who know one another inside out. FREE ZUMA comment:

'Be So Cruel' is about getting your entire world turned upside down after the end of a meaningful relationship... and how fast someone you love can change into someone you don't even recognise.

As the band themselves sing: "Breaking up with you, was the hardest thing I've ever done..."

