Premiere: FooR ft. Gid Sedgwick - 'Over & Over'

FooR are set to cap a remarkable year with new cut 'Over & Over' - tune in now.

The four-strong Southampton crew gatecrashed the charts with their 'Friends Of FooR' album, featuring 18 tracks of dancefloor fire.

Maintaining live commitments across the globe, FooR are set to end 2018 the way they started - by releasing some emphatically creative new music.

Incoming EP 'FooR Years: The New' matches their UKG spring to some house and techno energy, with the four-piece managing to conjure some of their frenetic live sound.

Taken from the release, new track 'Over & Over' finds FooR collaborating with the one and only Gid Sedgwick.

A real standout from their banner year, 'Over & Over' is a wave of energy from the underground.

Tune in now.

