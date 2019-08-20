Premiere: FEVA - 'We're Not Defective'

One of the North East’s rising rock acts, Newcastle’s FEVA have shared raucous new cut ‘We’re Not Defective’ - the lead track from the band’s forthcoming debut EP.

Rolling, urgent percussion breaks into scuzzy guitar riffs and urgent vocals – combining a heavy sound with an equally heavy lyrical message.

“We’ve maintained since day one that we want to write heavy tunes that have a profound meaning and we feel like we’ve done so here,” the four piece explained of the track.

“The song is meant to empower people and we sincerely hope it does. We’re all navigating our way through life, one shitstorm, one pipedream at a time and just because you take a different path or never quite make it to your end, it doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with you, it doesn’t mean you’re defective”.

Following on from summer shows alongside Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and The Vaccines, the Geordie risers are shaping up for their busiest period to date with further EP material on the way and their debut UK tour lined up in October.

Tune into the new track below.

