Premiere: Ferris & Sylvester - 'Sickness'

Ferris & Sylvester started from the bottom.

Working in their kitchen, the pair crafted last year's sparkling debut EP 'Made In Streatham', a hand-made, hand-recorded introduction.

Sluicing together Americana-leanings with elements of blues, soul, and even a dash of pop, the pair seemed to tap into something primal.

Playing Holland's key Eurosonic festival, Ferris & Sylvester are ready to unveil some brand new material.

New single 'Sickness' is a little darker than their debut EP with a crunching blues element in the guitar line.

Seemingly prompted by "human relationships" the pair channel "the power and the frustration... and the desire to throw it all away."

Regarding the single Ferris & Sylvester say: "'Sickness' was one of the first songs we wrote together. It came quickly and felt powerful almost instantly. It’s about human relationships - the power and the frustration - and the desire to throw it all away."

"We recorded the track on our last day in the studio with Michael and continued into the early hours; it felt important to keep it raw and let the song speak for itself. Everything you hear was tracked live and a lot of it was recorded in one take, the guitar solo and vocals for instance. It’s our proudest piece of work to date."

Tune in now.

