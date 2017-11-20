Premiere: FEHM - 'The Sea To Come'

Leeds group FEHM are currently working on their new record. Holed up in the studio, the band are engaging on an inward journey, a kind of creative introversion that will - hopefully - propel them forwards.

Set to play a string of dates this August - including a hometown show, naturally - FEHM are ready to sneak out something new.

'The Sea To Come' matches post-punk noise to a romantic sense of longing, the oceanic splendour of the production sitting against that riveting vocal.

It's a brooding, bruising return, one marked by a desire to communicate something universal in an unconventional manner.

Frontman Paul Riddle:

'The Sea To Come' is primarily a love song written in an unconventional way. It flutters through times of struggle whilst knowing, whoever it may be, at any cost, will always be there for you...

Tune in now.

Catch FEHM at the following shows:

August

2 Hull The New Adelphi

3 Leeds The Brudenell Social Club (Free entry with support from Drahla)

9 Newcastle The Underground

10 Manchester The Castle

11 London The Castle

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.