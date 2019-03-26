Premiere: Fazer - 'Wasi'

Fazer's debut album 'Mara' reaches places jazz doesn't often touch.

Essentially a dancefloor experience, it's fusion of club styles and post-bop innovation made for gripping listening, and it was rewarded by an international following.

Fans include techno selector Seth Troxler, and it's success emboldened the Munich group to look further afield on their follow up.

New album 'Nadi' lands on April 12th (order LINK ), and it was actually constructed in London, at new music hub the Fish Factory.

Attracted by the city's open-minded musical attitude and it's incredible jazz scene, the material was written during some rare down-time in their touring schedule.

The band comment: "Half of the ideas for the album were written on an off-day between two gigs in Bolzano, a beautiful city in the North of Italy. The promoters let us rehearse in a jazz club that was located inside a brewery. It was an open-tap kind of situation, which made the session all the more productive and quite memorable."

We're able to share pensive, ultra-chilled album cut 'Wasi', with its fusion of ever-evolving rhythmic ideas, those glacial guitar chords, and that superb trumpet performance.

It feels like long summer nights with the buildings around you retaining the heat, the concrete still warm under foot; uniquely atmospheric, it's a wonderfully absorbing return.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Constantin Mirbach

