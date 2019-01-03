Premiere: Faradays - 'Snow'

Faradays is a physicist by day and a pop explorer by night.

Crafting jewels of refreshing alt-pop, the project matches a sonic experimental streak with some deeply personal moments.

The project's debut EP is incoming, with new song 'Snow' representing a mini-manifesto of sorts.

A gorgeous, beautifully defined slice of alt-pop, 'Snow' has a sub-zero touch while retaining remarkable inner warmth.

The visuals have a rich sense of the cinematic, too, with Faradays taking centre stage.

She comments:

All of us are here temporarily, like snow falling from the sky. So now that we are here: let's dance before we touch the ground.

Tune in now.

