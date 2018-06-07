Premiere: Fairhazel - 'Steady Man'

Fairhazel is a project steered by Hugh MacDonald, a songwriter who had already travelled round the globe before putting out his first single.

Born in London but raised somewhere between Cape Town and Paris, he studied at Berklee College of Music in New York before eventually returning to the UK.

Now based in London once more, Fairhazel's beautiful, gilded sound is created in the most basic of circumstances, often recording at home in his bedroom.

New single 'Steady Man' is self-composed, self-arranged, and self-produced, with its blissful feel perfect for these mid-summer days.

A heavenly concoction, the sighing vocal is set against an organic, acoustic arrangement. Fairhazel explains...

"This song evolved from the idea of a world that is completely silent, where everything is left to interpretations of body language, facial expressions and the feeling of each situation, almost like a silent film... it became a love story within this silent world, where everything was open to a much less stable interpretation."

Tune in now.

