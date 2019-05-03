Premiere: FACS - 'Total History'

Chicago as a city has always wrestled with possibilities.

The city's underground scene is a dense array of freak sounds, moving from post-hardcore to post-rock, forever embracing new ideas.

Chicago trio FACS are key aspects of this, featuring former members of crucial group Disappears.

New album 'Lifelike' lands on March 29th, a work that utilises a minimalist framework while moving head-long into fresh pastures.

We're able to share mighty new composition 'Total History' and it's a colossal eight minute workout that veers into post-rock territory.

The shuddering rhythmic framework acts as an anchor, while the ruptured electronics careen from speaker to speaker.

Building to a dramatic finish, you can check out 'Total History' below.

Photo Credit: Zoran Orlic

