Premiere: Exmag - 'Really Good For Me' (ft. Ari De Leo)

Exmag have their ultra-vibrant feel to their music.

Fusing 80s body funk to that HudMo sense of maximalism, their squelching future soul electronics veer off in a thousand different directions at once.

Somehow, new single 'Really Good For Me' manages to keep it all together, an incisive, intense blast that matches songwriting classicism to club tropes.

Pennsylvanian artist Ari De Leo leaps on top, with that scorching vocal pleading: “how will my heart know if you’re really good for me?”

The whole song feels like a release, with 'Really Good For Me' blazing out of the traps and then hitting accelerator straight away.

Ari explains: “I wrote this song to help release me from my fears and experience the freedom that boundless love has to give...”

Tune in now.

