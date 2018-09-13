Premiere: Ex Mykah - 'Suspicions'

Ex Mykah can't help but be affected by his surroundings.

After all, the producer - Colombian/Cuban American artist Bryan Senti - grew up as an outsider, and is attracted to voices on the margins.

Murky electronics matched to a fractured sense of soul, Ex Mykah has linked with Kowloon to focus on a full length album, with '16,17' set to drop on November 30th.

It's a work of real depth, with Ex Mykah matching distorted hip-hop influences in the production to moving, often revelatory songwriting.

New cut 'Suspicions' airs on Clash, there's an urge towards unity in the lyrics, a rejection of the hate that the forces governing society often push upon us.

He comments: "‘Suspicions’ is inspired by the recent police violence against members of the black community in the US. As a response I wanted to say we need to resist our own suspicions of other people and instead look out for one another - the main lyrics of the song.”

Tune in now.

