Premiere: Evalyn - 'Big Bad City'

Los Angeles newcomer Evalyn is busy sculpting pointed shapes in the pop canvas.

Digital melody melded to some highly personal lyrics, incoming EP 'Salvation' finds the rising artist seizing fresh ground.

An urge towards connection, the EP blends some striking lyrical themes with dazzling, colour-laden production.

She explains: "One of the central themes is the idea of trying to find something to save you, whether it’s religion or a cult or anything else you might worship..."

'Big Bad City' is a reflection on life in Los Angeles, reflecting on its dual nature, inspiring and suppressing in equal measure.

Somehow, Evalyn finds a path through, and this resolution allows 'Big Bad City' to end in a positive, powerful fashion.

