Premiere: Esinam - 'Birds Fly Under A Heavy Sky'

Belgian artist Esinam has a deft touch, a softness that feels almost intense.

Recently supporting the likes of Alsarah & The Nubatones, Selah Sue and Melanie De Biasio, she has also recorded with Baloji on their recent LP.

The singer's debut EP is due out on September 21st - order LINK - and it matches languid electronics against her supple jazz-leaning vocals.

It's a beautiful mixture, a kind of twilight atmosphere shot through with burst of radiant colour, tied down to personal matters.

Out in a matter of weeks, Clash is able to preview the EP by sharing new song 'Birds Fly Under A Heavy Sky'.

Deft of lyric, soft of arrangement, it's a beguiling, poetic return, one that bodes much for the incoming release.

Tune in now.

