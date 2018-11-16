Premiere: ELWD - 'NEW ENVIRONMENTS'

Electronic musician ELWD can be difficult to follow.

Releases are often scattered on different labels, while his whims and eccentricities - though fascinating - give his catalogue remarkable breadth.

New album 'BAD TIMING' was a conscious effort to streamline, to find focus amid the tumbling facets of creativity that define his work.

As he puts it: “the album plays best in one sitting, drifting in and out of tracks and moods...”

Out on November 30th - pre-order LINK - 'BAD TIMING' certainly achieves this aim, with ELWD managing to round his objectives into one potent whole.

The producer continues: “This album took me a while to put together, it’s more condensed and precise than my past. There are many different thoughts and processes that went into it, yet all collectively meaning the same thing, that there is no right or wrong way to do things. Ultimately bad timing is a album where you can create your own experience and that was always the aim.”

We're able to share new cut 'NEW ENVIRONMENTS', with ELWD's production managing to be both playful yet also meditative.

Tune in now.

ELWD will release 'BAD TIMING' on November 30th as a limited edition white label vinyl in a screen printed PVC sleeve through Bad Taste.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.