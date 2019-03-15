Premiere: Elsa Barahona - 'Enseñame'

Elsa Barahona was born on the Spanish island of Mallorca just over 17 years ago, a place that has seeped down into her core.

Part of a new generation of artists taking Spanish-culture pop to an English audience, she's already gained global attention with a flurry of vital releases.

New single 'Enseñame' is a bold breakout moment, with Elsa working alongside producer Kiz Keys to construct this pop juggernaut.

Adding melodic adrenalin to her Spanish heritage, it's a hypnotic return, one fuelled by blistering electronics.

She comments...

"‘Enseñame’ is firstly a story of love. Forged with urban dance sounds and a Spanish twist for the world to enjoy as one, we wanted infectious beats, danceable motion and a hypnotic dance track with a Latin fire burning beneath it."

