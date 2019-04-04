Premiere: Eloise Viola - 'Think About You'

Eloise Viola has done things the hard way.

As a young woman she faces a lot of pressure, both from the world around her and internally, to be a certain person, to look and act and certain way. It took time for her to unpick this.

Going to university and completing a psychology degree, Eloise came to realise why life was structured in this fashion, and what she could do to progress.

Co-hosting her own podcast on mental health, she's a continual advocate for body positivity, and rejecting negative notions of femininity.

Debut single 'For My Eyes' was a stellar pop introduction, leading to headline shows in London and Los Angeles, sparking a flurry of interest on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Brighton singer returns with crisp new single 'Think About You', a savvy, pop-centric, hook laden banger that tears down the barriers.

Eloise explains: “I have put a lot of work into having a positive body image and working on my mental health surrounding eating/exercise. I wanted to share my journey and help young people (especially women)...”

Tune in now.

