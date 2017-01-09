Premiere: Elizabete Balčus - 'IKA'

Elizabete Balčus is driven by two polarising instincts.

An artist capable of plugging in to groundbreaking left-field currents, her work also reaches outward towards moments of perfect pop.

Informed by everything from Aphex Twin's 'Selected Ambient Works (85-92)' to Greek mythology, the songwriter is continually sketching out her own vivid world.

With a host of special festival sets confirmed for this summer, Elizabete has decided to sneak out new song 'IKA'.

Loosely prompted by the Icarus myth, it was self-produced, with the composer laying down the piece in Riga, Latvia.

Blissed out electronics with heavenly melodies, 'IKA' soars outward to the sun with that lingering sense of dangerous descent underneath.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.