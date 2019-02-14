Premiere: El. Train - 'Tell Me Where'

Dynamic Brighton producer El. Train has shared his new single 'Tell Me Where' - tune in now.

Steeped in hip-hop but with a much broader awareness of club culture, El. Train's music is about letting opposites connect.

Working with a huge range of collaborators, his energetic but intensely melodic sound has an open sensibility while remaining devoutly challenging.

Debut album 'Puzzles' arrives this summer, with new single 'Tell Me Where' already making waves.

Opening Jamz Supernova's show this week, it pits lush, colour-laden synths against some bombastic hip-hop influences.

He explains: "Funny story with this track is it actually started as a remix of a completely different track..."

"I had the rough idea that I had worked on for the remix but it sounded to me like something was missing. A couple of days later I was in the studio with Clem working on some tracks, she heard the instrumental and immediately started writing to it. The idea came together pretty quickly and we’d pretty much finished the track that day. Once we had the track we all knew it was the single we had been waiting on to announce the album!"

Tune in now.

