Premiere: Ed Prosek - 'Wisdom'

To stay Ed Prosek excelled in 2018 is a bit of an under-statement.

The songwriter racked up more than 12 million streams on Spotify alone, building an international fanbase.

But he's not about to stop there. Intended the next 12 months to be split into two parts, Ed Prosek has completed two quite distinct EPs.

The first part - titled 'Light As A Feather' - is incoming, with new song 'Wisdom' leading the way.

A song that reaches for inner strength, it's a beautifully rendered achievement, subtle in its poetry while remaining striking in its execution.

He explains: "'Wisdom' is about the strength it takes to open up and let someone else into your heart; that momentary fight-or-flight hesitation where you must reject the easy path and open yourself up to all the fears and doubts that come with loving someone fully."

"'Wisdom' is the feeling of that moment when you ask, ‘am I brave enough to do this?’ before steeling yourself and diving deep."

Tune in now.

