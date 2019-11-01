Premiere: Ea Kaya - 'Talking'

Danish alt-pop riser Ea Kaya is on the cusp of something great.

Blessed with innate charisma and a blistering melodic edge, she's pushed her way into some key tips lists as the New Year draws its first breath.

Debut EP 'Fragile But Strong As Hell' is out next week - January 18th - and the riser is busy piecing together the last previews.

Definitely one for fans, 'Talking' is a shimmering, chrome-finished alt-pop nugget, with the digital production given new refinement.

Hints of trop-pop abound, alongside the dazzling Scandi-pop of Robyn, say, but given a refreshing new makeover.

Tune in now.

