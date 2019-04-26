Premiere: Duñe x Crayon - 'Pointless (feat. Ichon)'

Parisian producer duo Duñe x Crayon make smooth and sensual music in the way only Parisians can.

Infectiously deep downtempo and louche, their latest track ‘Pointless’ smoulders with rapper and artist Ichon’s vocals, while the duo’s smooth-as-silk production values traverse the space between R&B, G-funk and soul, suavely tipping a hat to the likes of J Dilla, MF DOOM and Flying Lotus.

It’s accompanied by captivating visuals from filmmaker and photographer, Alice Kong, using surrealist techniques to play on a narrative of addiction, habit, and the over-connected society we live in. The symbol of the rose - and its currency on French escort websites, one rose equating to one euro - is used as a striking visual metaphor.

Kong explains: “‘Pointless’ tells the story of a young man, depicted by Ichon, who’s living in social isolation – lonely, and out of step with an over-connected society. Late one evening he tries to kill time by scrolling through web pages when an escort web pop-up appears with a hypnotising woman – one thousand roses is the price allowing for one night.

“Consequently, we see Ichon look to collect and save roses to spend a night with her. His ambition quickly becomes an obsession, growing roses throughout his apartment; between cables, in his sink, through his mattress, etc. The more the roses grow, the more the metaphor of the flower becomes synonymous with any other vice: money or drugs, leading for addiction.”

Duñe x Crayon are set to drop their debut album, ‘Hundred Fifty Roses’ in April. In the meantime, tune into the new track now.

Photo: Alexandre Faraci

