Premiere: Drinker - 'Something I Want'

Drinker's journey has always involved the struggle towards self-definition.

Amid the blitz of online information it can be enormously difficult to assert your own life, to claim a sense of independence amid the digital swirl.

Reacting against this, Drinker's translucent psych-pop breaks down elements of information before building up something startlingly new.

Incoming single 'Something I Want' is bewitching and hugely affecting, placing his voice at the forefront.

The music comes equipped with some surreal visuals directed by Tyler Byrnes, a cut 'n' paste clip that utilises found footage and stop motion animation.

A multigenerational story of consumerism that feels reminiscent of the work of Adam Curtis, it's both hypnotic and terrifying.

Drinker explains...

"'Something I Want' was informed by addiction. It details the measures we take as individuals to feel empowered in a society which has spun far away from our ideals and sense of free will."

"Routinely we live with a casual disregard for our health and a lustful relationship to our vices and impulses - addiction to our foods, our drugs, our phones, our money. As the messaging from corporate influencers in society gets more and more invasive, the chokehold on who we are gets tighter and our sense of what we want becomes blurred."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.