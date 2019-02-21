Premiere: Drew Davies - 'Man On The Run'

Drew Davies is constantly in motion.

An adopted Londoner, he's been making music for some time, continually searching out new ideas.

Refining his sound, Drew Davies is set to debut new material at a very special show on March 14th at London’s historic Troubadour club.

New single 'Man On The Run' leads the way, a crisp return that picks apart the vagaries of modern dating.

A song about the trials and tribulations of love, it ends by suggesting that you simply need to pick yourself up, and find something new.

Speaking on ‘Man on the Run’, Drew commented, “The song is an ode to modern dating; it portrays a frustrated character pushed to the edge after a failed relationship with a particularly fickle young woman, whose actions and words rarely matched up.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.