Premiere: DOV - 'Sell It To Me Harshly' ft.TESHA

DOV was born in Tel Aviv, the son of left wing activists.

Coming of age in this environment, he quickly recognised the conservative nature of some aspects of Israeli society, and set out on his own path.

Landing in Brooklyn, he began to explore New York's fertile creative communities, threading together different styles, disciplines into one potent whole.

Debut EP 'Be Your Lover' lands on March 22nd, a striking, deeply original work, at once pop but also deeply alien.

Languid new cut 'Sell It To Me Harshly' leads the way, and it finds DOV working alongside TESHA.

Bold, ambitious pop music, the glacial electronics intermingle perfectly with those aching vocals.

DOV explains that 'Sell It To Me Harshly' is "a song about that devilish side of falling in love in a very intense way with someone that might be wrong for you. You want it to be like what you have dreamed of; 'You stayed in my bed, we flew in my head,' but in reality it's not like a dream, it's a toxic environment."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Oscar Ouk

