Premiere: Dorine Levy & Roy Sela - 'Troubled Faith'

Dorine Levy was born in Canada, yet raised in the rather warmer climes of Tel Aviv.

Building her own identity through music, she pilfers from the 80s synth pop songbook while looking defiantly to the future.

Recently crossing paths with producer and teenage friend Roy Sela, the pair have united to craft new music, something that traverses both of their identities.

New single 'Troubled Faith' comes from these sessions, and it's a bold drive into the digital darkness from the highly creative duo.

Crystalline synth pop with a twilight edge, 'Troubled Faith' is a brooding new single, yet its also undeniably contagious.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.